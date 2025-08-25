Aug 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Home West of Bemidji Suffers Extensive Damage from Saturday Fire
Bemidji firefighters responded to a fire at a home just west of Bemidji on Saturday night.
According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of 15th Street NW in Grant Valley Township, about two miles west of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential structure with fire and smoke visible from the front of the building.
The building and its contents suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported. A total of 14 firefighters and six pieces of equipment were on scene for approximately two hours.
The fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental.
