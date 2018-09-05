Home Sustains Minor Damage After Fire

A Tuesday evening fire has left minor damage to a Bemidji home.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire shortly after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival Firefighters found smoke exiting the rear portion of the unoccupied home. A fire was located in the rear bedroom that was quickly confined and extinguished.

No injuries were reported and Firefighters were on scene approximately three hours.

The fire caused minor damage to the building and its contents.

The fire cause is currently under investigation by the fire department, MN State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bemidji Police Department.