Jan 6, 2025

Home North of Bemidji Suffers Significant Fire Damage

Port Hope Township House Fire Thumbnail

A home in Port Hope Township (about 10 miles north of Bemidji) suffered significant damage from a fire that happened early Monday morning. (Credit: Bemidji Fire Department)

A Bemidji area home and its contents suffered significant damage after an early morning fire north of Bemidji.

In a press release, the Bemidji Fire Department says it responded just before 5:30 this morning to the house on South Bay Court in Port Hope Township, located about 10 miles north of Bemidji near Lake Beltrami. The single-story structure had heavy fire from the attached garage extending into the attic space when firefighters arrived.

31 firefighters used 11 pieces of equipment to battle the blaze and were on the scene for about four hours. The only injury reported was a minor one to a firefighter.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said in the press release that it appears to be accidental.

