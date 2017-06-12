Home Destroyed By Fire Near Mount Ski Gull

A home near Mount Ski Gull is a complete loss after it was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning.

With the assistance of the Nisswa Fire Department, the Pillager Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 9800 block of Ski Gull Lane Southwest after the department received a call shortly after 10: 00 A.M. on Sunday morning.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes of the fire crews arriving on the scene and the occupants of the home were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.