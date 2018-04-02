Home Damaged By Fire In Turtle River Township
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, March 30 in Turtle River Township. The home was located in the 5000 block of Timber Ridge Dr. NE, and the fire was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Nineteen firefighters used three fire engines and two water tenders to fight the fire in the floor assembly of the home. The home’s occupants were able to escape the fire without any injury. The fire caused moderate damage to the structure and contents of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to be an accident. The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.
