DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Home Damaged By Fire In Turtle River Township

AJ Feldman
Apr. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, March 30 in Turtle River Township. The home was located in the 5000 block of Timber Ridge Dr. NE, and the fire was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Nineteen firefighters used three fire engines and two water tenders to fight the fire in the floor assembly of the home. The home’s occupants were able to escape the fire without any injury. The fire caused moderate damage to the structure and contents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to be an accident. The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

BACP Holds Hands Off Venezuela Vigil

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

IDEA Hall Of Fame To Honor Bemidji Family

One Man Found Dead In Cass Lake House Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

BACP Holds Hands Off Venezuela Vigil

The Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace braved the winter weather today to spread their mission of peace. “We’re a group that believes very
Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Latest Stories

BACP Holds Hands Off Venezuela Vigil

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

IDEA Hall Of Fame To Honor Bemidji Family

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

One Man Found Dead In Cass Lake House Fire

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Missing Motley Teen Found Safe In Florida

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.