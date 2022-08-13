Home Arts Building Showcasing Community’s Crafts at Beltrami County Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Fair is home to many different booths and buildings showcasing all sorts of things, ranging from animals to food to clothing. One of the biggest buildings is the Home Arts Building.

There, all the artistic and creative ability the community has to offer is on display. People can submit their art to potentially win a ribbon in categories like quilting, painting, and even canning.

One of the unique things about the Home Arts Building is that they actually use entries from the quilt category to decorate the room. Inside, you can check out all the different winners and see which pieces have earned a trip to the Minnesota State Fair.

The Beltrami County Fair will continue through Sunday, August 14.

