Holy Cross Church in Harding Holds Holiday Craft Sale and Parade

Last weekend in Harding, Holy Cross Church celebrated its sixth holiday craft sale, held earlier in the day, as well as a “Horse’n Around” Christmas Parade in the evening. In exchange for donations, the church sold tables to vendors who were interested in selling their items, along with bleachers full of spectators waiting for the decorative horses to arrive. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

What makes the yearly event so special is that anyone in the community can get involved, and if you missed this year’s parade, there’s always next year.

