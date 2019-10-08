Holmstrom-Sabo Enters Race for 8th Congressional District

Majorie “Marje” Holmstrom-Sabo became the second challenger to run against U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, for his Congressional District 8 seat on Monday, Oct. 7.

A news release mentioned Holmstrom-Sabo “believes that putting people first is the necessary approach for the challenges that face residents of Northern Minnesota.” The release said her ideas of affordable and accessible health care, livable wages, protecting workers’ rights to organize, and support for economic opportunities for the area reflect that belief. The news release from Holmstrom-Sabo did not specify any political affiliation.

The news release reported Holmstrom-Sabo was born in Hibbing and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1992. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota in 1997. Holmstrom-Sabo has worked in a variety of industries including software engineering, web development, education, and others.

Last week Democrat Quinn Nystrom of Baxter became the first to announce a run against Republican U.S. Representative Pete Stauber.

U.S. Rep. Stauber first won the District 8 seat in 2018. The district covers a large portion of Greater Minnesota. It stretches from the arrowhead region, west to parts of Wadena County, and south to the city North Branch.