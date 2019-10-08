Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Death reported in car crash

Holmstrom-Sabo Enters Race for 8th Congressional District

Oct. 8 2019

Majorie “Marje” Holmstrom-Sabo became the second challenger to run against U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Duluth, for his Congressional District 8 seat on Monday, Oct. 7.

A news release mentioned Holmstrom-Sabo “believes that putting people first is the necessary approach for the challenges that face residents of Northern Minnesota.” The release said her ideas of affordable and accessible health care, livable wages, protecting workers’ rights to organize, and support for economic opportunities for the area reflect that belief. The news release from Holmstrom-Sabo did not specify any political affiliation.

The news release reported Holmstrom-Sabo was born in Hibbing and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1992. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota in 1997. Holmstrom-Sabo has worked in a variety of industries including software engineering, web development, education, and others.

Last week Democrat Quinn Nystrom of Baxter became the first to announce a run against Republican U.S. Representative Pete Stauber.

U.S. Rep. Stauber first won the District 8 seat in 2018. The district covers a large portion of Greater Minnesota. It stretches from the arrowhead region, west to parts of Wadena County, and south to the city North Branch.

Luke Schmitz

Contact Lakeland News

Luke Schmitz
luke.a.schmitz20@gmail.com

Related Posts

FRONTLINE: Supreme Revenge

Brainerd Lakes Area Move To Amend Protests Against Big Money In Politics

Collage Art Exhibit Opens at Franklin Arts Center

Democrat Walz And GOP Nominee Jeff Johnson Named Front Runners For Governor’s Seat

Latest Story

Death reported in car crash

One person was killed earlier today due to a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a car. The crash happened at the intersection of County
Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Death reported in car crash

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Brainerd Fire Department Responds To Fire At The Skillet Restaurant

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder of Wife

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Tenth Avenue North To Perform At Sanford Center

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.