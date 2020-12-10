Lakeland PBS

Holly Days Bingo is Back to Help Support Crosslake Businesses

Chris BurnsDec. 9 2020

Throughout the region, communities are stressing how important shopping locally is for small businesses. One thing the Chamber of Commerce in Crosslake does to provide support is hold their annual Holly Days Bingo event.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to participate, where you can earn a bingo by visiting area businesses and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. You can pick up your bingo cards in a mailbox outside of the Chamber of Commerce in Crosslake.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

