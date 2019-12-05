Holly Days At CrossLake

Lakeland PBS

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 4 2019

Crosslake is holding their annual Holly Days event that gives locals a chance to come out and see what local stores are selling this Christmas season. Visitors must download the Crosslake app in order to receive discounts while also keeping the community informed about upcoming events. The discounts will go on through January first.

The Crosslake community has joined together to create a mission to keep their money within their town. Occasionally, during the holidays it can get a little slow in a town that is mostly known for camping and recreational activities. Crosslake shops have come together to build the app that will give visitors incentives to keep on coming back.

“Right now is a fun time in Crosslake, the promotion we have going on right now all the way through January 1st is our Holly Days to access all the holly savings all around town, you just have to download the Crosslake app and you show the app at the participating businesses and you unlock all kinds of fun things like free gift wrapping or discounts on your purchases,” said Common Goods Manager Andrea Martin.

“One of the really unique things about us here at Common Goods is that all the proceeds raised in the store support local families being served by Bridges of Hope so when you shop at Common Goods not only are you helping out the local economy but your also helping family’s in need in our area,” said Martin.

If you have done all your holiday shopping, chamber members recommend stopping by for their sixth annual, Holiday at The Dam. The event will be this weekend where you can take pictures with Santa, sip hot cocoa, roast s’mores, and decorate holiday ornaments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

