Dec 3, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Holiday Statues To Grace Downtown Brainerd Through New Years

Brainerd Community Action is trying to spread some holiday cheer across the town, as the organization will have five-foot-tall, cookie-themed, foam statues gracing downtown Brainerd through New Years.

Local businesses in the area also have an opportunity to fund the project as well as include their respective logos at the statue’s base while local artists are also including their own additions, as the project at its core is all about community.

Created by ‘What’s Proppin’ Owner Chase Vreeland and Brainerd Community Action President Chris Smith, you can find the statues between both South Fifth and South Ninth Street as well as front and Maple Street.

 

