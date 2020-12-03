Holiday Gifts For Kids Registration Deadline Monday, December 7th
Holiday Gifts for Kids is a program of the United Way of Bemidji Area that provides children who register and meets the program’s guidelines receive a holiday gift this year.
The program is intended to assist parents or guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child. This program is available to families who live within the boundaries of the Bemidji Area School District.
Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form.
Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations:
-Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office
-Northern Dental Access Center
-First National Bank of Bemidji (all locations)
-Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji Area.
The registration form may also be accessed online at
www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-gifts-kids.
The registration deadline is Monday, December 7, 2020.
