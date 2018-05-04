Lakeland PBS
Hockey Day Teams Up With Bemidji Jaycees For Big Announcement

Josh Peterson
May. 3 2018
It’s time to mark you calendars! On Sunday, July 1 at 11:00 A.M., the Minnesota Wild and Hockey Day Minnesota will officially make their Paul Bunyan-sized announcement of the date and teams that will take part in the 2019 event. The announcement will be part of a long-standing Bemidji tradition during the 74th Annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival.

Piggybacking on the six-day celebration put on by the Bemidji Jaycees, the organization was thrilled to have the announcement be part of 74th Annual Water Carnival and help support another big event.

With the Water Carnival split between two locations, Hockey Day Minnesota will feel right at home with the announcement and special events at the lakefront and the carnival laid out where the future hockey village and rink will be placed months later.

Through the partnership formed by the Bemidji Jaycees and Hockey Day Minnesota, the big announcement party won’t end in Paul Bunyan Park. It will continue in style with the Water Carnival Grand Parade where Minnesota Wild mascot “Nordy,” joined by captains and coaches of participating teams, will be honored as the Grand Marshals of the parade.

As the two groups continue to work together on finalizing the announcement celebration details, one thing is certain: excitement surrounding these two Bemidji events just got bigger.

The Hockey Day Minnesota announcement will be held at Paul Bunyan Park on Sunday, July 1 at 11:00 A.M. followed by the Water Carnival Grand Parade at 1:00 P.M.

