Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Hockey Day Minnesota Expected To Bring Bemidji An Economic Boost

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 15 2019
Leave a Comment

From the shoppers to the exposure, the city of Bemidji can expect a pretty good economic impact thanks to Hockey Day Minnesota.

“The impact is so hard to measure because it’s so immense in a lot of different areas, but to start off all the hotel rooms were booked on July 3rd. For a weekend in January, that does not happen in Bemidji, Minnesota so often,” says Brian Bissonette, a member of the Hockey Day Organizing Committee.

More than 3,000 people have purchased tickets for each day of Hockey Day so far, and officials say sales usually tend to go up as we get closer to the event. Businesses in Downtown Bemidji have been preparing for the extra foot traffic by hosting special Hockey Day deals and events themselves.

Bissonette says, “It’s been super cool to see everybody get so enthused and get Hockey Day fever because every business it seems is doing something a little bit different. You go around town and you see all the posters up about the schedule of events. They’re all wearing Hockey Day garb or they’ve got some Hockey Day specials going on. Everybody’s embracing this!”

“There’s a group of volunteers that put in an enormous amount of work into this, and as a community we should be thankful for those volunteers. The business community also stepped up and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to make this an event that people will remember, and people will see as special for Bemidji,” adds Dave Hengel, the executive director for Greater Bemidji.

There are the obvious impacts, like more people spending money in the community, but there are also a few not-so-obvious impacts. Hockey Day is a nationally known event, so for Bemidji to be its venue this year is huge.

“The impact of the spending that occurs and the direct spending in our community is enormous, but there’s also indirect impacts in terms of media coverage and coverage about our community. It’s an ability for us to showcase what’s special about Bemidji and to show that we are the emerging regional center,” says Hengel.

More people will get to experience Bemidji, which could lead to more tourists in the future. It’s not all about the tourists, however: locals will have big part in the impact as well.

“All the people that will be doing some shopping, eating at our local restaurants, of course, and then staying at our hotels, but then you add in all the locals who are going to have to gear up! And with the weather forecast the way it is, I bet we sell a lot of blankets. There’s gonna be a lot of people in town selling blankets and hats and hand warmers and feet warmers and everything that has to do with staying warm outside in the winter,” says Bissonette.

In addition to the economic impact, Hockey Day also is already having a positive impact on youth hockey in the area by letting local teams practice on the ice on the days leading up to the main event. Lakeland News will have special Hockey Day coverage all week long.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Girls Hockey Hits the Ice on Hockey Day Minnesota Rink

In Business: Stittsworth Meats M.S.U. & Smokehouse

Bemidji State To Host World’s Largest Hockey Stick Salute

BRRRmidji Plunge Hopes To Make A Splash At Hockey Day Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Girls Hockey Hits the Ice on Hockey Day Minnesota Rink

The months of waiting are about to come to an end as we have finally reached the week of Hockey Day Minnesota. The outdoor rink is ready and
Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Girls Hockey Hits the Ice on Hockey Day Minnesota Rink

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Bemidji Gymnastics Sets School Record

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

In Business: Stittsworth Meats M.S.U. & Smokehouse

Posted on Jan. 15 2019

Future Of Mill Avenue Park In Jeopardy As Lease Comes To An End

Posted on Jan. 14 2019

Pequot Lakes Eagle Scout Doesn't Let Disease Stop Him

Posted on Jan. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.