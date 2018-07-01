Hockey Day Minnesota Bemidji Announces Teams, Schedule

Today in Bemidji the schedule and the teams for Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 were announced. This year will be the first time the event will take place over three days.

On Thursday, January 17th, the Bemidji Lumberjacks girls hockey team will take on Woodbury at 7:00 p.m. on the outdoor rink.

On Friday, January 18th, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team will play Michigan Tech at 7:00 p.m. on the outdoor rink.

The first two games will not be broadcasted on Fox Sports North.

Minnetonka and Andover boys hockey kick-off the festivities on Saturday, January 19th, at 9:30 a.m. At 1:00 p.m. Bemidji State women’s hockey plays Minnesota State Mankato. The Bemidji Lumberjacks boys hockey team takes center stage at 4:30 p.m. as they host Greenway. All three of these games will be played on the outdoor rink and will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports North.

The Bemidji State men’s team will host Michigan Tech inside the Sanford Center at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the games in Bemidji.

Finally, the Minnesota Wild wraps the day up at 8:00 as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.