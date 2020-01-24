Lakeland PBS

Hockey Community Rallying in Support of 9-Year-Old Who Died in Boy River Farming Accident

Nathan Green — Jan. 24 2020

The Minnesota hockey community is rallying in support of a 9-year-old boy from rural Boy River who died in a farming accident earlier this week. Marshall “Turbo” Bader died on Sunday when he was accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid steer loading on the family’s farm.

Marshall played hockey for the Grand Rapids Area Hockey Association, and a Facebook post by the Association is encouraging people across the state to leave a hockey stick outside their front door and turn a light on in memory of Marshall. Their Facebook page now includes photo after photo of homes with lights on and sticks out, along with the hashtag #SticksOutForMarshall.

A memorial service for Marshall is scheduled for this Sunday, January 26th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River from 2 to 4 PM. Players, families, and community members are encouraged to wear a jersey and attend Friday, January 24th’s game featuring Bader’s squirt team, which starts at 6:20 PM at the Grand Rapids IRA Civic Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

