Hit and Run Damages Multiple ATV’s

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 27 2017
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a truck that was involved with a hit and run at the Power Lodge on Hwy 371 in Brainerd.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Friday Dec.22 when a grey/silver Dodge Ram pickup slid off the highway and hit seven ATV’s parked in the Power Lodge lot according to the video surveillance footage.

Both the suspect’s pickup truck and the ATV’s had extensive damage. The parts left at the scene lead officials to believe that the suspect was driving a 2003-2009 Dodge Ram pickup.

The truck left the scene southbound on Hwy 371 being driven by a single male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

