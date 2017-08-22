History Is Made At 2017 NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals

It was an exciting weekend for the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals at the Brainerd International Raceway as two women won the nitro categories in the same event for the first time in NHRA history.

Alexis DeJoria and Leah Pritchett, from the Funny Car and Top Fuel categories respectively, each came out on top on Sunday, making history in the sport of auto racing.

Pritchett, the number one qualifier in Top Fuel, also reset the national record for elapsed time on Friday evening with a time of 3.64 seconds, beating her old record.

In the Pro Stock category, third-generation racer Tanner Gray, marked his fourth win this year, his rookie season.

Rounding out the winners was Pro Stock Motorcycle winner Jerry Savoie, a veteran of NHRA. This was his first win at Brainerd and says the atmosphere in second-to-none in drag racing.