Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower Reopens

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Environmental Services Department held the grand reopening of the historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower today.

The year-and-a-half long renovation project was started to save the almost 100-year-old landmark from being completely torn down. The tower is now free and safe for the public to enjoy, and the county’s environmental staff is hoping to expand and restore more land in the area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today