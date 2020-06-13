Lakeland PBS

Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower Reopens

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 12 2020

The Crow Wing County Environmental Services Department held the grand reopening of the historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower today.

The year-and-a-half long renovation project was started to save the almost 100-year-old landmark from being completely torn down. The tower is now free and safe for the public to enjoy, and the county’s environmental staff is hoping to expand and restore more land in the area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Walz’s Emergency Powers Remain in Place Following MN House Vote

COVID-19 Related Deaths Decrease in Minnesota

Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths in Crow Wing County, One in Itasca County

Over 20 Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County

Latest Stories

Walz's Emergency Powers Remain in Place Following MN House Vote

Posted on Jun. 13 2020

Itasca County Holds Virtual Meeting to Discuss Summer Activities For Children

Posted on Jun. 13 2020

Bemidji Area Boys & Girls Club Reopens for Summer Programming

Posted on Jun. 12 2020

Minnesota Medical Association Launches "Practice Good Health" Initiative

Posted on Jun. 12 2020

Zoe Christensen: More Than An Athlete

Posted on Jun. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.