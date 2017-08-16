Historic Joyce Estate In Grand Rapids Gets A Makeover
The Joyce Estate, a 100-year-old staple in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, has a new look.
Located in the Chippewa National Forest the estate underwent the first of three phases to repair the historic site. Once upon a time, the property had 40 buildings, golf course, private telephone line and an airplane hangar, all on 4,500 acres of forestland.
Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps began the work on Aug. 2 and wrapped up a week later.
“We knew we had a need for maintenance on our historic buildings, such as Joyce Estate,” said Dunham. “The question was getting in people who had the expertise to work on historic restoration projects and partner with them.”
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More
Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More