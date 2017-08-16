Historic Joyce Estate In Grand Rapids Gets A Makeover

The Joyce Estate, a 100-year-old staple in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, has a new look.

Located in the Chippewa National Forest the estate underwent the first of three phases to repair the historic site. Once upon a time, the property had 40 buildings, golf course, private telephone line and an airplane hangar, all on 4,500 acres of forestland.

Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps began the work on Aug. 2 and wrapped up a week later.

“We knew we had a need for maintenance on our historic buildings, such as Joyce Estate,” said Dunham. “The question was getting in people who had the expertise to work on historic restoration projects and partner with them.”