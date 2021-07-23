Lakeland PBS

Historic Brainerd Water Tower Could Get New Roof

Nathan Green — Jul. 22 2021

The historic water tower in Brainerd could soon get a new roof.

The Brainerd City Council agreed to contribute just over $162,000 in matching funds for a grant application to the Minnesota Historical Society that would match that number if they’re awarded the grant. Not only would it help complete phase one of the project to fix the water tower, but the committee that was established in 2018 has changed its stance on the deadline.

“The grant to get the roof put on the water tower to stop any further – phase one, they’re calling it, of what looks to be a phase-two project to fix the water tower,” said Gabe Johnson, Brainerd City Council Vice President. “This motion came out of committee; they also requested an extension of the deadline to September 2022. We didn’t include that in the motion, we’re basically dropping the deadlines and the expectation is that they’ll report back to us as progress is made or as necessary.”

The application deadline for the grant is July 23.

