Lakeland PBS

Historian Arn Kind Brings Vietnam War Stories to Brainerd Public Library

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 28 2020

Historian Arn Kind brought a multimedia presentation of the Vietnam War to the Brainerd Public Library. Kind recognized the thousands of soldiers who lost their lives and the tragic effects the war had on the United States.

Kind spoke of the televised war that shaped negative public opinion, and when the United States withdrew from Vietnam, soldiers had a hard time adjusting back to civilian life.

Arn Kind’s presentation was funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Closing Arguments Underway For President Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Brainerd Public Library Offering Free Computer Classes

Brainerd Library Offers Free “Grow With Google” Classes

Antique Appraisal Expert Visits Brainerd To Inspect Family Treasures

Latest Stories

Future Projects Discussed at Annual Red Lake Nation State of the Band Address

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Law Enforcement Job Fair For High School and College Students Held in Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

In Focus: BSU Music Department Brings "Cinderella" to the Stage

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Burglary Reported at Business in Sobieski

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Flu Activity Still a Problem in The State

Posted on Feb. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.