Historian Arn Kind Brings Vietnam War Stories to Brainerd Public Library

Historian Arn Kind brought a multimedia presentation of the Vietnam War to the Brainerd Public Library. Kind recognized the thousands of soldiers who lost their lives and the tragic effects the war had on the United States.

Kind spoke of the televised war that shaped negative public opinion, and when the United States withdrew from Vietnam, soldiers had a hard time adjusting back to civilian life.

Arn Kind’s presentation was funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

