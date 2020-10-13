Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Celebrated at BSU
Each year, Bemidji State University’s Spanish program organizes events for the BSU community to celebrate National Hispanic/Latinx Month.
Many virtual events were planned at BSU to provide students the opportunity to participate and learn about Hispanic/Latinx culture. Presentations from BSU professors included the history of Christopher Columbus and the influence that Spanish language has in Indigenous cultures.
