Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Celebrated at BSU

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 12 2020

Each year, Bemidji State University’s Spanish program organizes events for the BSU community to celebrate National Hispanic/Latinx Month.

Many virtual events were planned at BSU to provide students the opportunity to participate and learn about Hispanic/Latinx culture. Presentations from BSU professors included the history of Christopher Columbus and the influence that Spanish language has in Indigenous cultures.

