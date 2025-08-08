Hillman Man Dies in Tree-Cutting Incident in Morrison County

A 57-year-old Hillman man died Thursday afternoon after falling from a tree in Morrison County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Dickman had been working approximately 37 feet up in a tree at a residence on Circle Drive, about four miles east of Harding in Pulaski Township. Dickman was cutting the tree down in sections.

During the process, one of the cut sections swung unexpectedly and struck the tree trunk, causing it to break. Dickman fell to the ground, and a portion of the tree landed on him.

When emergency responders arrived they immediately performed lifesaving efforts on him, but Dickman was pronounced dead at the scene.