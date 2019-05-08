Lakeland PBS
Hill City Man Shot In Officer-Related Shooting Found Competent To Stand Trial

May. 8 2019

Roy Thomas Miller

A Hill City man who was shot in an officer-related shooting in February has been found competent to stand trial.

District Court Judge Sarah McBroom ruled Monday that 44-year-old Roy Thomas Miller is competent to proceed on the criminal charges previously filed by the Itasca County Attorney’s Office. Those charges are five counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of first degree assault on a peace officer with deadly force and two counts of domestic assault. Miller is accused of using a handgun to shoot at officers who were responding to a report of domestic assault on February 10th.

Bail for Miller remains set at $1 million without conditions or $500,000 with conditions. Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 12th.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

