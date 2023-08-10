Lakeland PBS

Hill City Man Sentenced to Over 37 Years for Murdering His Brother

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2023

James Robert Hess

A Hill City man has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for murdering his brother in 2022.

According to the sentencing order, 49-year-old James Robert Hess was sentenced on August 7th to 450 months in prison, the same as 37-and-a-half years.

The sentence is an upward departure from the state sentencing guidelines. Hess is being given credit for time served of 422 days.

Hess was convicted of second-degree murder on June 1st. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Hess admitted to shooting his brother William Hess when he found William on the roof of his camper.

James Hess claimed the shooting was in self-defense. James said William threatened to shoot him or cut off his head with a sword, so James said he shot him one time.

