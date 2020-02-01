Lakeland PBS

Hill City Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison for Assault On A Police Officer

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 31 2020

Roy Thomas Miller, 45 of Hill City Minnesota was sentenced to 189 months in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of felony assault on a police officer. The plea agreement called for a sentencing range between 170-189 months in prison.

According to a report from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, the offenses occurred on February 2019, when Miller opened fire on officers who responded to a domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife and stepson. His ex-wife told police that Miller became angry when she and his stepson laughed at him because he picked up the family dog, and the dog peed on him. Allegedly, Miller threw the woman to the ground, punched her, and broke her phone when she tried to call the police. He also punched his stepson and threw an object at him. Once Itasca County deputies arrived, Miller drove by and raised his handgun firing shots at deputies. Deputies returned fire before Miller dropped his gun and exited his vehicle.

During sentencing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam asked the court to give the maximum sentence based upon the seriousness of the offenses, the risks to public safety, and the lasting effects on the victims involved.

After the victim statements and arguments of counsel, District Court Judge Sarah McBroom agreed that while Miller was remorseful the acts called for the maximum sentence.

