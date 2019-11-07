Lakeland PBS

Hill City Man Pleads Guilty to Five Counts of First Degree Assault On A Peace Officer

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 7 2019

A Hill City Man pleaded guilty to five counts of First degree Assault on a peace officer with Deadly Force and one count of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault.

On February 10, Deputy Daniel Asmus from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic assault call in the area. The owner of the home told Asmus that the victims were inside and were his ex-wife and son who had been assaulted by Roy Thomas Miller, 44 at Miller’s home in Itasca County. When Deputy Asmus went inside the home, he noticed that both victims were covered in blood.

According to the complaint, victim one said the incident started when Miller picked up the family’s dog and the dog peed on him. She said her and victim two started laughing and that’s when Miller became upset and aggressive to the point that she told him she would call the police. Miller then proceeded to grab and broke her phone. Miller threw her to the ground and punched her in the face with a closed fist. Victim two was also punched in the face before Miller began to chase them. Both victims tried to leave the house when Victim two said she lost sight of her son. Miller then went to a firearm safe and grabbed a black and white rifle and told victim one “you need to get out of here”. When Victim one noticed footprints in the driveway, she got in her car and left. Miller followed her outside and headbutted the rear window of the jeep, shattering the windows. Victim one drove off and found her son further down the road wearing only his underwear. Both victims then arrived at the home in Aitkin County where they were then transported to the Grand Itasca Hospital and received treatment for their injuries.

Victim one told law enforcement that Miller had multiple firearms in the home and stated that he had made suicidal references to her recently. Victim two told officers that he knew that Miller had firearms in the house and that he was scared for his life and his mother’s life, he thought that Miller was going to pull out a gun and shoot them both.

Itasca County law enforcement officers arrived to Miller’s home to make contact with him. While there, they heard two gun shots and saw a white Chevrolet pickup truck pull out of the driveway. They prompted Miller to stop but he raised a black handgun and began shooting at the officers. Officers shot back at Miller and his vehicle was driven into a ditch. Officers commanded him to exit the vehicle and saw him throw a handgun out of the vehicle.

He was then handcuffed and provided medical treatment.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, Miller will be sentenced to between 170 – 189 months in prison for these offenses. Miller will also be required to pay restitution and fines and provide a DNA sample. He remains in custody pending sentencing which is set for 2:00 p.m. on December 18, 2019. These charges arise from an incident that occurred on February 10, 2019 in Southern Itasca County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

justice

West Virginia Man Sentenced to 12 Years For Sexual Assault Of Minor In Itasca County

Motley Man Arrested After Reported Domestic Assault With Knife

Cass Lake Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Four-Year-Old

2-Year-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run In Itasca County

Latest Stories

Bagley Lions Club Donates $1,000 to Support Sanford Health Foundation

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Disposal Sites Available For Firearm Deer Hunters In Chronic Waste Disease Zones In North-Central And Southeast Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Browerville/Eagle Valley Football Rides "Power T" Offense to State

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Pierz's Matthias Algarin Commits to Nebraska

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Ex-Jacks Coach Chiodo Takes Over at Grand Rapids

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.