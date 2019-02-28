Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Day Care Provider's License Suspended

Hill City Man Makes First Appearance in Court On Charges Of Shooting At Police

Malaak Khattab
Feb. 28 2019
A 44-year old Hill City man accused of shooting at police officers earlier this month has been charged in connection with the incident.

Roy Miller made his first court appearance today at Itasca Country District Court. He was charged on February 10, 2019 on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault on a Peace officer with deadly force, and two counts of domestic assault.

The court ordered mental health evaluations to determine Miller’s competency. The next court date will be set once the evaluations have been completed.

Malaak Khattab
