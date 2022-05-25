Hill City Man Has Been Charged With Second Degree Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Robert Hess, 48, has been charged with second degree murder for the October 2021 shooting death of his brother. Investigators arrested James Tuesday morning at his home. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aitkin County Jail.

Hess appeared in Aitkin County District Court on May 25 before the Honorable Judge David Hermerding. His release conditions have been set at $1,000,000 bail or bond with no conditions, or $500,000 non-cash bond with conditions, or $500,000 cash bail with conditions.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with significant assistance from the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was identified as William Harold Hess Jr., 52, of Hill City, Hess Jr. was found deceased from a gunshot wound on May 12, inside of a homemade camper just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township in Aitkin County.

Hess remains in the Aitkin County Jail with additional charges pending.

