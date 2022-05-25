Lakeland PBS

Hill City Man Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Brother

Ryan BowlerMay. 25 2022

James Robert Hess

A Hill City man is charged with second-degree murder in the October 2021 shooting death of his brother.

Investigators arrested 48-year-old James Robert Hess Tuesday morning at his home. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aitkin County Jail.

Hess is accused of shooting and killing his brother 52-year-old William Harold Hess, Jr., who is also from Hill City. According to the criminal complaint, James Hess shot his brother in the head in October of last year, put his body in a camper his brother lived in, and towed it to a trail just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township. The body of William Hess wasn’t discovered until May 12th.

Hess appeared in Aitkin County District Court on May 25 before the Honorable Judge David Hermerding. His release conditions have been set at $1,000,000 bail or bond with no conditions, or $500,000 non-cash bond with conditions, or $500,000 cash bail with conditions. Hess remains in the Aitkin County Jail with additional charges pending.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with significant assistance from the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Grygla Burglary, Charges Pending

Orono Police Arrest Woman After 6-Year-Old Son is Found in Trunk

Fosston School District Speaks Out Against Offensive Photo

Suspect Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in Cass Lake Stabbing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.