The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have reopened Highway 220 from Highway 1 to Highway 11, and Highway 75 from Crookston to Shelly.

The news release said that even though conditions have improved, motorists should still use caution when traveling as areas of compacted snow may cause slippery conditions and icy patches.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html