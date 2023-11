Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Highwaymen were American country music’s first bonafide “supergroup.” Join Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson – “the Mount Rushmore of country music” – for this live concert recorded in 1990.