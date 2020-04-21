Lakeland PBS

Highway 89 near Grygla Closed Due To Culvert Failure

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 21 2020

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it has enacted a road closure on Highway 89 from Highway 1 to Marshall county road 54 near Grygla due to a culvert failure.

The highway will remain closed until further notice and traffic should seek alternate routes.

The Department of Transportation detailed the areas that will remain closed due to the flooding:

-Highway 89 near Grygla, between Hwy 1 and CR 54

-Highway 175 between North Dakota and CR 34, west of Hallock

-Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11

-Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border

-Highway 102 northwest of Fertile from Hwy 32 to CR 44

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Local Golf Courses Preparing For Hopeful Return Soon

Heartland Animal Rescue Team Closed to Prevent The Spread of COVID-19

Hackensack Co-Op Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Gives Tips To Help Reduce Pandemic Anxiety

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Social Distancing On The Water

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Peterson Stepping Down After Five Years As Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Study Shows 60% Of Consumers Afraid Of Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.