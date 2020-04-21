Highway 89 near Grygla Closed Due To Culvert Failure
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it has enacted a road closure on Highway 89 from Highway 1 to Marshall county road 54 near Grygla due to a culvert failure.
The highway will remain closed until further notice and traffic should seek alternate routes.
The Department of Transportation detailed the areas that will remain closed due to the flooding:
-Highway 89 near Grygla, between Hwy 1 and CR 54
-Highway 175 between North Dakota and CR 34, west of Hallock
-Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11
-Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border
-Highway 102 northwest of Fertile from Hwy 32 to CR 44
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.