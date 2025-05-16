Highway 87 Road Construction Project Near Hubbard to Begin May 19th

The Highway 87 road construction project near Hubbard is set to begin next week.

Beginning May 19th, a Minnesota Department of Transportation contractor will be reconstructing Highway 87 south of Park Rapids from Highway 71 to east of Hubbard. The project also includes grading, replacing culverts, curb and gutter in Hubbard, and a box culvert replacement at Long Lake.

Highway 87 between Highway 71 and east of Hubbard will be detoured during construction, but residents and businesses will be able to access their properties. The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

A nearby project on Highway 87 will also be constructed later this summer. The eastern project includes resurfacing and culvert replacement from Hubbard County Road 13 to Highway 64. That project will take place August through September.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.