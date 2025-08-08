Aug 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Highway 87 Eastern Construction Project in Hubbard Co. Starts Aug. 11

highway 87 eastern hubbard county map

The Highway 87 eastern construction project near Highway 64 will begin Monday, August 11, with Highway 87 between Highway 64 and Hubbard County Road 13 being detoured for two weeks. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Highway 87 eastern construction project near Highway 64 in Hubbard County will begin Monday, August 11. The project includes Highway 87 from Highway 64 to Hubbard County Road 13 and involves resurfacing and replacing culverts.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that portion of Highway 87 will be detoured approximately two weeks during construction, but residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.

Beginning on August 11, motorists will detour using Highways 64, 34, and 71 through Akeley, Nevis, and Park Rapids. Thru traffic will not be allowed to ensure safety of the workers. While the detour is expected to be lifted in late August, the project won’t be completed until mid-September, weather permitting.

The Highway 87 western project near Hubbard began in May and is expected to be complete in October. More information on both portions of the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

