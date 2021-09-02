Highway 84 Bridge in Pine River Opens

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MnDOT is excited to announce all new lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes will open across the new Highway 84 bridge over the Norway Brook in Pine River, Cass County, Friday morning, Sept. 3.

Highway 84 (Barclay Avenue) has been closed and detoured for three months between River Street and Fifth Street. The closure allowed crews the opportunity to reconstruct the bridge and realign the road, which included the road surface, underground storm sewer and utilities, curb and gutters, and sidewalks and shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists along both sides.

The new bridge spans 220 feet over the Norway Brook, just south of the old structure built in 1909, and will last 50-plus years. The $2.8 million project will reduce overall maintenance costs, improve storm drainage, and provide a safer access for all travelers.

The old bridge will remain closed and be removed as part of the future City of Pine River dam riffle installation project.

