Lakeland PBS

Highway 71 Roundabout in Park Rapids Opening

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 4 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the Highway 71 roundabout in Park Rapids will be open for traffic on November 7.

MnDOT reconstructed the intersection of Highway 71 and Hubbard County Road 15 in Park Rapids, as well as completing pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from Hubbard County Road 15 to Eighth Street in Park Rapids.

The project was conducting in three phases. Phase 1 introduced the intersection closure at 11th street and Pleasant Avenue for motorists as the crew began the update. Phase 2 created a detour beginning on Highway 71. This allowed crews to begin the grading and resurfacing north to 8th street, storm sewer replacement, resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads and sanitary sewers and water mains.

The project is currently in phase 3 where crews will complete the construction and it is expected to be done by the end of the week.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

All Lanes And Sidewalks Open On Highway 27 In Little Falls

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

CHI St. Joseph’s Health In Park Rapids Launches Shoe Drive

MnDOT And New Snowplow Operators Gear Up For Upcoming Winter Season

Latest Stories

Finalists For Destination Downtown Business Challenge Announced

Posted on Nov. 4 2019
Walleye

Mille Lacs Announces Winter Walleye Limit

Posted on Nov. 4 2019

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Wins Section Title for First Time Since 1994

Posted on Nov. 3 2019

BSU Football to Honor Seniors at Final Home Game

Posted on Nov. 2 2019

Deer River Football Shuts Out Braham To Win Section 7A Championship

Posted on Nov. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.