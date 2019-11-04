Highway 71 Roundabout in Park Rapids Opening
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the Highway 71 roundabout in Park Rapids will be open for traffic on November 7.
MnDOT reconstructed the intersection of Highway 71 and Hubbard County Road 15 in Park Rapids, as well as completing pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from Hubbard County Road 15 to Eighth Street in Park Rapids.
The project was conducting in three phases. Phase 1 introduced the intersection closure at 11th street and Pleasant Avenue for motorists as the crew began the update. Phase 2 created a detour beginning on Highway 71. This allowed crews to begin the grading and resurfacing north to 8th street, storm sewer replacement, resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads and sanitary sewers and water mains.
The project is currently in phase 3 where crews will complete the construction and it is expected to be done by the end of the week.
