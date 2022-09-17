Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion
A major highway project in the Bemidji area is nearing completion.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that crews have now started Stage 4 activities on Highway 71, which includes completing the median work along the corridor. Motorists on Highway 71 can now access all four legs of the Anne Street roundabout.
Northbound and southbound lanes are open to traffic with the inside lanes closed for median construction. The medians along the corridor will remain closed until project completion in early October.
The project was designed to provide a safer road and a smoother and longer lasting driver surface, as well as intersection and pedestrian improvements to enhance safety for all users.
