Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A major highway project in the Bemidji area is nearing completion.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that crews have now started Stage 4 activities on Highway 71, which includes completing the median work along the corridor. Motorists on Highway 71 can now access all four legs of the Anne Street roundabout.

Northbound and southbound lanes are open to traffic with the inside lanes closed for median construction. The medians along the corridor will remain closed until project completion in early October.

The project was designed to provide a safer road and a smoother and longer lasting driver surface, as well as intersection and pedestrian improvements to enhance safety for all users.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today