May 13, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

Highway 71 Project Between Turtle River & Tenstrike To Begin Jun. 1

highway 71 turtle river tenstrike map

Credit: MnDOT

Those traveling from the north through Bemidji may experience some delays, as Highway 71 between Turtle River and Tenstrike will be reconstructed this summer.

Highway 71 will be closed starting Jun. 1 from Beltrami County roads 23 to 29. Access to homes and businesses along Highway 71 will be maintained, but residents and other local traffic should expect some restrictions in the areas where crews are working.

Work is expected to be complete by October, weather permitting.

“There will be some widening of the shoulders that we’ll be working on,” said Leslie Seitz, MnDOT District 2 Public Affairs Coordinator. “People can expect a detour during that time, so we’ll be using Beltrami County roads 23 and 29 for the detour. So, for folks coming north of town—let’s say Kelliher, Waskish, Blackduck, Big Falls—they’re going to be encountering that detour as they come through, to Bemidji from Highway 71.”

An open house for this project is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at Turtle River Town Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. More details on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

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