Highway 71 In Wadena To Close Starting July 9

Motorists who are planning to travel on Highway 71 through Wadena will encounter a detour and delays due to the road being closed between Highway 10 and Colfax Avenue. The closure will begin Monday, July 9 and will end by 8 p.m. on Friday, July 13.

The road is being closed in order for crews to remove and repair several of the Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad crossings which are located just south of Highway 10 in Wadena.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to follow the signed detour along Highway 29 and 2nd Street Southwest or seek an alternate route.