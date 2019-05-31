Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Highway 71 Detour South Of Bemidji To Begin June 3rd

May. 31 2019

A detour on Highway 71 south of Bemidji is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 3.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on Highway 71 south of Bemidji can expect a detour as crews begin work at the Kabekona River replacing a box culvert.

Motorists will be detoured onto Hubbard County Roads 36 and 16.

The $388,000 project will improve drainage for Highway 71 and is expected to last through the month of June.

 

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Homeowners Still Dealing With Effects Of Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood

Bemidji Teacher Starts Safety Patrol At Lincoln Elementary School

New Roundabout Set To Begin Construction June 3rd In Park Rapids

Cat Abandoned At Great River Rescue In Bemidji

What do you think?

Latest Story

Park Rapids Softball Defeats D-G-F In Section 8AA Playoffs

Posted on May. 31 2019

Latest Stories

Park Rapids Softball Defeats D-G-F In Section 8AA Playoffs

Posted on May. 31 2019

Park Rapids Softball Takes Loss To Thief River Falls In Section 8AA Championship

Posted on May. 31 2019

Bemidji Baseball Beats Detroit Lakes In Section 8AAA Playoffs

Posted on May. 31 2019

New Pilot Project Launched In St. Cloud To Help Stop Red Light Runners

Posted on May. 31 2019

Bemidji Homeowners Still Dealing With Effects Of Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood

Posted on May. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.