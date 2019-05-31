Highway 71 Detour South Of Bemidji To Begin June 3rd

A detour on Highway 71 south of Bemidji is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 3.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on Highway 71 south of Bemidji can expect a detour as crews begin work at the Kabekona River replacing a box culvert.

Motorists will be detoured onto Hubbard County Roads 36 and 16.

The $388,000 project will improve drainage for Highway 71 and is expected to last through the month of June.