Highway 71 Construction Project in Bemidji Now Underway

A major highway construction project in the Bemidji area is now underway.

Work began today on the Highway 71 project that will resurface a portion of the highway while also making intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road. Phase one of the project started today and will realign Hannah Avenue.

Highway 71 North and South remain open during this work, but there could be temporary lane closures. Construction on the entire project is expected to last into October.

More information on the project can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

