Highway 71 Construction North of Bemidji Begins Phase 2

The Bemidji Highway 71 construction entered phase 2 of 4 on June 6th. The construction project to install a roundabout at the Anne Street and Highway 71 intersection and J-turns along the highway started on May 16th.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Phase 2 is the longest of the four stages. Significant changes during this phase include closures at Anne Street, Irvine Avenue on/off ramps and single-lane, head-to-head traffic on Highway 71. The Bemidji Police Department encourages patients traveling to Sanford Health to allot extra time in case of delays due to the construction in the area.

“We do understand the inconvenience to motorists during construction. However, we are working closely with local businesses and Sanford to be sure folks know where we are working each week and how to navigate safely and efficiently through this construction season,” said Patrick Hopkins, MnDOT Project Engineer about the complexities of the project.

The Highway 71 construction north of Bemidji is expected to finish in October. More information can be found at MnDOT’s website.

