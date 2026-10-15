Highway 71 Construction From Turtle River to Tenstrike Now Complete

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that construction on Highway 71 from Turtle River to Tenstrike is now complete.

Highway 71 north of Bemidji was detoured beginning in June through early October using Beltrami County Roads 23 and 29. The project included pavement reconstruction, a southbound bypass lane at Turtle River Lake Road, and entrance culvert replacements. According to MnDOT, the contractor has now completed final paving and is currently installing striping and signage.

Motorists may still encounter crews on-site finishing final touches on the project. MnDOT officials are asking the public to travel with care, slow down, and give them space to work.