Oct 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Highway 71 Construction From Turtle River to Tenstrike Now Complete

default

The contractor on the Highway 71 project from Turtle River to Tenstrike has now completed final paving and is currently installing striping and signage. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that construction on Highway 71 from Turtle River to Tenstrike is now complete.

Highway 71 north of Bemidji was detoured beginning in June through early October using Beltrami County Roads 23 and 29. The project included pavement reconstruction, a southbound bypass lane at Turtle River Lake Road, and entrance culvert replacements. According to MnDOT, the contractor has now completed final paving and is currently installing striping and signage.

Motorists may still encounter crews on-site finishing final touches on the project. MnDOT officials are asking the public to travel with care, slow down, and give them space to work.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

emmaville store t shirts cancer fundraiser thumbnail

10-14-2026

News

Emmaville Inn and Cafe Selling T-Shirts To Raise Funds for Cancer Patients

special olympics bocce ball brainerd sqk

10-14-2026

News

Special Olympics Brings Schools Together for Brainerd Bocce Ball Event

Brainerd Warriors Football Generic Helmet sqk

10-14-2026

Sports

Brainerd Football Snaps Losing Streak Against Alexandria With 21-14 Victory

deer river football practice 2026 1

10-14-2026

Sports

Deer River Football Prioritizing the Warrior Standard Amid 7-0 Start