Sep 24, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Highway 71 & 197 Intersection Work Nearly Complete, Detour Lifted

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

pole tbnl

09-24-2026

News

GA-Students at Brainerd High School Gathered For The Annual See You At The Pole Event

bsuvball sqk

09-24-2026

News

Bemidji State Volleyball Falls to #20 Minnesota Duluth

alumni sqk

09-24-2026

Local Shows

BSU Alumni Return to Inspire Future Educators

brdbemvball sqk

09-24-2026

News

Bemidji Volleyball Falls to Brainerd, Still Seeking First Win