Highway 64 Resurfacing Between Akeley & Laporte Starts Sep. 29

Resurfacing on Highway 64 between Akeley and Laporte in Hubbard County is scheduled to begin September 29.

The project is located on Highway 64 between the intersections of Highway 34 near Akeley and Highway 200 near Laporte. Motorists can expect flagger and pilot car operations.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, construction crews will be resurfacing the highway using a micro-mill and thinlay process, which will provide a smoother ride for motorists. Work is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

Travelers can visit 511mn.org for real-time traffic information and updates.