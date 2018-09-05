Lakeland PBS
Highway 6 South of Deerwood Reduced to Single Lane Today

Anthony Scott
Sep. 5 2018
Crews began construction work on Highway 6 south of Deerwood today, September 5th, resulting in the road being reduced to a single lane. Motorists who use Highway 6 will experience delays as flaggers and a pilot car direct traffic through the one lane.

Motorists entering any Highway 6 work zone from an intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass then follow it through the work zone.

Crews are working on resurfacing the road which will give motorists a smoother ride along the road, and will extend the life of the road. Construction should be complete by September 11th when all lanes will reopen.

For more information on MnDOT projects in Crow Wing County, visit www.mndot.gov/d3 and follow on Twitter @MnDOTcentral.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

 

