Highway 6 Resurfacing Will Begin Saturday

Lane closures along Highway 6 between Highway 200 in Remer and the Cass/Itasca county line will begin on Saturday and continue until late-August.

Monday through Saturdays, from sunrise to sunset flaggers will allow alternating one-way traffic, though the work zone.

The resurfacing project is 11 miles long and will include rumbling strips along segments of the road.

The $1.6 million project will help provide a smoother and safer roadway.