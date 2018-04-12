Highway 6 Lane Closures in Emily begin April 30

Motorists who travel Highway 6 through Emily will encounter construction crews, heavy equipment and potential delays after a project to reconstruct Highway 6 and the Highway 6/County Road 1 intersection in Emily begins April 30.

Initially, segments of Highway 6 through Emily will be reduced to a single lane, from sunrise to sunset, Mondays through Saturdays. Later in the project, northbound Highway 6 will remain open on a single narrow, temporary lane while southbound Highway 6 is closed and detoured. The signed southbound Highway 6 detour will follow Evergreen/Cemetery Road, County Road 1, White Pine Street, and Third Street.

All local businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project.

Highway 10 motorists should expect the following traffic changes after April 30. All dates are tentative.

April 30­ to May 14

o Highway 6 from north of Dahler Avenue to Second Street will be intermittently reduced to a single lane with flaggers controlling traffic.

May 14 to September

o Northbound Highway 6 from north of Dahler Avenue to Evergreen Road will be switched to a temporary, narrow lane on one side of the road, while the other half of the road is reconstructed.

o Southbound Highway 6 from Evergreen Road to Third Street will be closed. Motorists should follow the short, signed detour west of Highway 6. The detour adds .2 miles to the trip. Get map.

o Segments of Highway 6 in Emily will be reduced to 10 foot wide lanes, along the detour and the temporary northbound lanes.

o Motorists should plan their travel and follow the signed detour.

o All businesses and residences will remain accessible at all times. Local travelers and visitors should plan their own alternate route to local destinations.

When complete, the project will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 6, reconstruct the Highway 6/County Road 1 intersection, install a new underground storm sewer system and water retention pond, new curb, gutter and sidewalk, and improve segments of local roads.

For more project information, or to view and print project maps, visit the Highway 6 Emily website at mndot.gov/d3/emily/ .

To get the latest project information visit the project’s website, or follow @MnDOTCentral on Twitter.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check www.511mn.org.